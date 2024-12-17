‘Bender’s One Big Give’ Nets $813K for Seattle Children’s Hospital

iHeartMedia Seattle’s 95.7 The Jet (KJEB) hosted the 22nd annual Bender’s One Big Give radiothon with Jodi and Bender in the Morning on December 10, raising over $813,400 to support Seattle Children’s Hospital’s Uncompensated Care Fund.

The fund ensures all children receive necessary care, regardless of their families’ ability to pay. Over its 22-year history, the radiothon has raised more than $18.7 million for Seattle Children’s Hospital.

iHeart Washington State Area President Mark Glynn commented, “For 22 years, Bender’s One Big Give has been a lifeline of hope and compassion for the Seattle Children’s Hospital community. Bender, alongside Jodi Brothers, has poured his heart into this cause, touching countless lives with his unwavering dedication. Congratulations on an incredible accomplishment; we’re all incredibly proud of your efforts.”

Bender, who also serves as Chair of Seattle Children’s Hospital Corporate Leadership Council, said, “It’s fun to be completely in AWE of what our audience can pull off. They ALWAYS come through with flying colors and blow the previous year’s total out of the water. I mean, over $813k in 13 hours? Can’t wait to do it again next year!”

Seattle Children’s Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Dondi Cupp added, “Our team at Seattle Children’s is deeply honored by the generous outpouring of support we experienced through Radiothon this year. Every gift is meaningful and will help ensure children get the care they need, regardless of ability to pay. Thank you to Bender, Jodi, the iHeart team, generous corporate sponsors, the phone bank volunteers, and most importantly, the people who kept the phones ringing all day with their inspiring gifts and stories.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.