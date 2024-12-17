In Jersey, The Boss Raises $56K for Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen

Press Communications’ 107.1 The Boss (WWZY) hosted its 7th Annual Mistletoe Rock Radiothon on December 6, raising $56,252 to support JBJ Soul Kitchen, a non-profit community restaurant run by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.

This year’s event brings the cumulative total raised for JBJ Soul Kitchen to over $128,000, helping provide 2,812 meals to individuals and families in need. Since its inception, the Mistletoe Rock Radiothon has raised over $241,000 for Jersey Shore charities.

The fundraiser featured live broadcasts from Freehold Raceway Mall, JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, and JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River. Throughout the day, station air talent, including Robby and Rochelle in the Morning, Michele Amabile, and Cane Peterson, shared stories and interviews with Jon Bon Jovi, Dorothea Bongiovi, volunteers, and patrons.

Bongiovi stated, “I’d like to thank all the listeners who tuned in and donated. Our radiothon is a powerful testament to the generosity and spirit of community that defines JBJ Soul Kitchen. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to share the work of our small but mighty organization, and the impact we have in our community even as we see our in-need population increase.”

Press Communications VP of Programming Robby Bridges added, “Thank you to our team for an outstanding job and to the JBJ Soul Kitchen crew for their partnership. And most especially, our listeners and advertisers for their amazing support! Humbled and grateful.”

