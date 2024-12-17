Buffalo Radio Stations Raise $120K to Support SPCA Erie County

Audacy Buffalo’s WBEN-AM and 107.7 The Wolf (WLKK) raised $120,000 during the SPCA Radiothon on December 11. Proceeds will go to support the SPCA Serving Erie County’s efforts to provide food, shelter, and medical care for pets and wildlife.

The radiothon featured WBEN hosts Susan Rose, David Bellavia, Tom Bauerle, and WLKK’s Liz Mantel, who highlighted stories and interviews showcasing the SPCA’s impact in the community. In addition to fundraising, listeners were encouraged to adopt pets with half-off adoption fees for animals six months and older for the day of the radiothon.

Audacy Buffalo Senior Vice President and Market Manager Tim Wenger commented, “Quietly, each and every day, the SPCA Serving Erie County serves the needs of animals and our community. We’re honored to be able to set aside one day to rally the region and raise much needed funds. Thank you Buffalo for again stepping up!”

