Five New Leaders Elected to NAFB Board of Directors for 2025

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting has announced its 2025 Board of Directors following elections held at the recent NAFB Convention in Kansas City. Five new leaders are joining the board to help guide the agriculture-focused organization.

NAFB represents more than 800 members, including farm broadcasters, agricultural sales professionals, allied industry leaders, and students pursuing careers in agriculture.

Leading the 2025 NAFB board is Jeff Nalley, farm broadcaster for Cromwell Ag Network, who will serve as president. RFD Radio Network anchor and editor DeLoss Jahnke, currently vice president, steps into the role of president-elect. Delaney Howell, podcast host for Ag News Daily and CEO of AgCulture Marketing, was elected vice president.

Newly elected Allied Industry Council representatives are Jesse Harding Campbell, founder of Marsh Wren Creative, and Ben Nuelle, director of public policy at the Iowa Pork Producers Association and a former farm broadcaster. Kelly Bogard, advertising manager for Texas Farm Bureau Network, and Bob Brunker, vice president of ag sales at JL Farmakis, will serve as Management and Sales Council representatives.

KC Sheperd, radio host and farm programming director for Oklahoma Ag Network, was elected South Region vice president, while Mid-West Farm Report farm broadcaster Stephanie Hoff takes on the role of West Region vice president. Gary Truitt, owner and current board chairman of Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today, will serve as East Region vice president.

Rounding out the leadership team is Anita Vanderwert, business development director at Brownfield Ag Network, as Marketing and Promotion Chair.