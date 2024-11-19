NAFB 2024 Awards Celebrate Excellence in Farm Broadcasting

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting celebrated excellence in agricultural broadcasting during its 81st annual convention in Kansas City. More than 700 farm broadcasters, industry leaders, students, and newsmakers attended the event.

Farm Broadcaster of the Year honors went to Sabrina Halvorson, a 30-year media veteran who pioneered California’s first all-agriculture morning news show in 2014. She currently contributes to AgNet West, Hoosier Ag Today, and Michigan Ag Today.

Spencer Chase received the Doan Award for his audio report “Deep Dive on Farm and Food Policy Drivers” while serving as managing editor at Agri-Pulse. The award, named after the late Stewart Doan, recognizes excellence in farm and rural policy reporting.

The Horizon Award, recognizing a standout broadcaster in their first five years of work, was presented to Stephanie Hoff of the Mid-West Farm Report Network. Hoff was also recognized with three additional honors, including the Broadcast Contest Awards for Marketcast and Interview, as well as the NAFB News Service Award for Excellence in Ag Reporting.

Brian Winnekins of WRDN-AM/FM in Durand, WI, earned the Workhorse Achievement Award for his years of service to farm broadcasting and his advocacy for preserving AM radio access in vehicles. Augie Aga, director of national sales for Northern Ag Network, was recognized with the Dix Harper Meritorious Service Award for his contributions to farm broadcasting and the NAFB organization.

Veteran broadcasters Curt Lancaster and Mark Oppold were inducted into the NAFB Hall of Fame for their combined 100 years of dedication to agriculture and rural communities. Both are celebrated as trusted voices in the industry.

Other award highlights included:

Herb Plambeck Creative Excellence Awards: Your Ag Network and Midwest Communications.

Broadcast Contest Awards (Audio): First-place winners included Mark Dorenkamp (Newscast), Jesse Allen (Feature), and Stephanie Hoff (Marketcast and Interview).

Broadcast Contest Awards (Video): Winners included Marjorie Kulba (Marketcast), Bryce Doeschot (Newscast), Clinton Griffiths (Feature), and Chad Moyer (Interview).

NAFB News Service Awards: Todd Gleason (Editor’s Choice), Riley Smith (Exceptional Merit), and Stephanie Hoff (Excellence in Ag Reporting).