Study: 57% of Listeners Take Action After Hearing a Podcast Ad

With more than 135 million monthly podcast listeners in the US, podcast advertising has become a powerful tool for driving brand awareness, purchase decisions, and loyalty. So what’s the best way to lean into this profitability? It’s all about the data.

According to a new survey from Veritonic, 29% of listeners are likely to purchase a product after hearing a podcast ad, with 12% being extremely likely. Host-read ads, in particular, resonate strongly, as they are seen as authentic and trustworthy. Over 40% of listeners report feeling more connected to brands advertised on podcasts, making these ads more memorable than traditional formats like TV or social media.

Additionally, 57% of listeners take action after hearing a podcast ad, such as visiting a brand’s website, while 28% make a purchase.

To maximize the impact of podcast advertising, Veritonic emphasizes the importance of testing, optimizing, and measuring audio creative strategies. Different ad formats, such as host-read ads and jingles, appeal to different audiences. Testing various approaches helps brands determine what resonates most with their listeners.

Since podcast ads rely solely on audio, elements like script, tone, timing, and delivery are critical. Veritonic stresses the importance of testing variations and fine-tune their ads for maximum listener engagement. Since traditional metrics like clicks don’t fully capture the effectiveness of podcast ads, it’s best to measure brand lift, recall, and purchase intent to provide actionable insights for future campaigns.

Veritonic Brand Director Matt Stockton emphasized the importance of a data-driven strategy, saying, “Brands that test and optimize their podcast ads see better results, from stronger audience connections to greater conversions.”

With podcast advertising poised for continued growth, the key to success lies in leveraging high-quality creative, rigorous testing, and strategic optimization.