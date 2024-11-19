Spotting AI Hype: 11 Ways to Tell Real Innovation from Buzzwords

(By Buzz Knight) I have enthusiasm for what artificial intelligence can bring us, but I worry when the term AI is recklessly used as a buzzword. I continue to be an AI proponent, but the human touch is a key ingredient to proper guardrails for AI implementation.

To determine if someone is using AI recklessly, consider the following eleven indicators:

Lack of Specificity

If a company or an individual talks about AI in vague, general terms without explaining how its actually being used, it may be a red flag. Genuine AI implementations usually involve specific techniques and applications.

Simple Automation Labeled as AI

Be wary of products or services that claim to use AI but only perform basic automated tasks or use simple conditional statements. True AI involves learning, adapting, and handling complex problems.

Inability to Explain AI’s Functionality

If those promoting AI can’t articulate how it learns, processes data, or improves over time, it might be buzzword usage.

Absence of Machine Learning or Deep Learning

Genuine AI often involves deep learning or deep learning techniques. If these are not present the AI just may be a slippery marketing ploy.

Lack of Data-Driven Decision Making

AI systems typically rely on large amounts of data to learn and make decisions. If there’s no mention of data processing or analysis, be skeptical.

No Evidence of Continuous Improvement

Real AI systems tend to improve their performance over time as they process more data. If the system doesn’t evolve or learn, it may not be true AI.

Overemphasis of AI in Unrelated Products

When companies add AI to products that don’t logically benefit from them, it’s likely being used as a buzzword.

Following Industry Trends

If a company suddenly starts talking about AI without a clear use case, especially when it’s the current hot topic in tech, it may be jumping on the bandwagon.

Lack of Technical Expertise

If the team behind AI product lacks relevant expertise in machine learning, data science, or related areas, be cautious of their claims.

Unrelated Capabilities

Be skeptical of AI claims that promise capabilities far beyond the current state of technology or seem too good to be true.

No Explanation of Training Data or Models

Genuine AI implementations usually involve training on specific datasets using particular models. If these details are absent, it might be a superficial use of the term.

By looking for these eleven signs, you can better distinguish between genuine AI implementations and instances where AI is being used merely as a buzzword to generate hype or attract attention.

I look forward to attending CES 2025 to see the continued growth of AI and learn more. There were many times over the years when I attended the show that product offerings felt like they were tossing around the term AI recklessly.

I’ll be writing for Radio Ink at the event and giving you insights into the brands that are showcasing products of all types.

Buzz Knight can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]. Read Buzz’ Radio Ink archives here.