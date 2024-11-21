Commissioners Praise Rosenworcel After Announcing FCC Exit

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced her intention to follow standing protocol and depart the agency on January 20, 2025, coinciding with the transition from the Biden-Harris administration to President-elect Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.

At the start of Thursday’s FCC Open Meeting for November, she addressed the change, saying, “Serving as a Commissioner and the first woman head of the FCC has been a wild ride and a terrific honor. I am so grateful to the President for providing me with this opportunity, to the Senate for confirmation, my colleagues here on the dais, but most of all to the talented and hard-working staff of this agency, who have made it possible for us to make advanced communications technology more available to more people in more places, and build a digital future that works for everyone.”

Commissioner Carr commented, “I want to stop and express thanks and appreciation to you and acknowledge your announcement and the exceptional and consequential run at the FCC. It wound up being historic at the end of the day.”

President-elect Trump named Commissioner Carr as his pick for the next Chair of the FCC on Sunday. Carr, the FCC’s senior Republican, has served with the agency since 2012, including roles as General Counsel and advisor to former Chairman Ajit Pai. Nominated to the Commission by Trump in 2017, Carr’s term extends through 2029.

“It has been amazing to see everything you have accomplished. Just to me personally, you reached out to me within days of being Chair and offered to do events together on telehealth. That was very meaningful to me. It set a tone for us to be able to collaborate on a lot. We did not collaborate on everything. Not everything ended up being able to be collaborated on, but a good portion of stuff, and you set the tone for a really bipartisan agenda and I really appreciate that, so thanks,” continued Carr.

Commissioner Starks stated, “I want to congratulate you on your announcement…It has been an honor. We have served for many years together, obviously as minority Commissioners and now during your Chairwomanship.”

Commissioner Gomez remarked of Chairwoman Rosenworcel, “You focused on the right issues – consumers, especially those that historically have been marginalized or left behind. Your impact will be felt and I want to thank you personally for your support and friendship. Your commitment to good government and your management of this agency, which is a special place, helped make my transition to Commissioner seamless, so thank you.”

Commissioner Simington added, “It has truly been an honor to serve on your Commission, and to continue to do so for the next few months.”