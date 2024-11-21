Dan Bongino Eyed to Lead Secret Service in Trump Administration

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly weighing former Secret Service agent and Westwood One syndicated radio host Dan Bongino to lead the Secret Service. Known for his vocal support of Trump, Bongino also previously served as a New York City police officer.

According to The Independent, Trump considers Bongino for the role as the agency is under pressure to rebuild its credibility following two assassination attempts on the Presiden-elect during the latter months of his 2024 campaign. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned in July after facing widespread criticism.

Bongino has said he had not engaged in formal discussions with the Trump administration about the position. The host re-signed with Westwood One in December 2023, extending his multi-year deal to host The Dan Bongino Show and his daily podcasts under the Cumulus Podcast Network, despite prior criticism of Cumulus’ vaccine mandate.

Bongino’s syndicated radio show has grown from 115 affiliates to more than 350 since its 2021 debut. It is presumed that should he be chosen for the Secret Service Directorship, his show would conclude.

Other candidates reportedly under consideration include Sean Curran, head of Trump’s current security detail, and Robert Engel, former leader of Trump’s detail. The Secret Service director role does not require Senate confirmation.

Bongino is not the only media figure Trump is reportedly considering for his administration. Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth is the new pick for Secretary of Defense, Fox Business host Sean Duffy has been tapped for Transportation Secretary, and former WWE executive Linda McMahon is Trump’s nomination for Secretary of Education.