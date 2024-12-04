More Quiet Cumulus and iHeart Cuts Surface In New Markets

End-of-year layoffs continue to ripple across the radio industry, with more iHeartMedia and Cumulus Media staffing cuts coming to light in multiple markets.

Cumulus Media has split longtime Syracuse morning duo Marty and Shannon after nearly two decades. Shannon Thannhauser is no longer part of The Morning Mess on 95X (WAQX). Marty confirmed Shannon’s departure to The Post-Standard but provided no additional details. The duo began hosting 95X’s morning show in 2014 and previously co-hosted Marty & Shannon in the Morning on iHeart’s Hot 107.9 (WWHT) from 2004 to 2010.

There are further reports of cuts in Cumulus’ New Orleans and Huntsville markets.

After 12 years on the air, Houston radio host Shara Fryer is no longer part of iHeart’s 740 KTRH-AM’s Houston’s Morning News. Co-host Jimmy Barrett confirmed Fryer’s departure during the show on December 2, citing the recent layoffs. Fryer joined KTRH in September 2012, co-hosting alongside Matt Patrick before partnering with Barrett. Before transitioning to radio, Fryer spent more than 25 years on Houston TV.

Cluster cuts also included Karah Leigh at 94.5 The Buzz (KTBX) and Stan Norfleet of Sportstalk 790 KBME-AM.