K-LOVE’s EMF Completes Tennessee HQ Relocation

K-LOVE and Air1 parent organization Educational Media Foundation has officially relocated its headquarters from California to Tennessee. The new 166,000-square-foot facility includes ten broadcast studios for K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks and podcasts.

EMF operates more than 1,100 broadcast signals across all 50 states and streams content worldwide. The decision to move its headquarters from Rocklin, CA, to Middle Tennessee was announced in March 2021, under then-CEO Bill Reeves.

The dedication ceremony for its new Ministry Center, located around 20 miles south of Nashville in Franklin, featured Christian artists Steven Curtis Chapman and Jon Reddick, alongside author and pastor Jud Wilhite.

The facility will also serve as the operational hub for K-LOVE Books, K-LOVE Live Events, and EMF’s video streaming platform, K-LOVE on Demand. Additionally, the space offers capture areas for artists and Christian leaders to produce media content and houses the K-LOVE Center auditorium for live events, rehearsals, and community gatherings.

Educational Media Foundation Interim CEO Tom Stultz stated, “Tennessee has welcomed us with open arms, and we extend our gratitude to the local community for their hospitality. We are grateful to those who have supported this journey and look forward to utilizing this space to continue sharing the Gospel with our audiences across the globe.”