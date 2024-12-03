KNCE Brings in $43,000 for Crisis Services in New Mexico

True Taos Radio 93.5 (KNCE) raised a record-breaking $43,000 during their third annual radio fundraiser for DreamTree Project. The event supported DreamTree’s efforts to provide shelter, food, and services for individuals in crisis in northern New Mexico.

Hosted by KNCE talent Howie Roemer and DreamTree Project staff, the eight-hour event coincided with National Homeless Youth Awareness & Runaway Prevention Month. Listeners donated via call-ins and online pledge forms. Over half of the funds raised came from listener donations.

The proceeds will support DreamTree’s transitional housing, emergency youth shelter, and the NEST adult emergency shelter, which is being expanded into a comprehensive crisis resource center. NEST, short for “Navigating Emergency Support Together,” will include showers, laundry, case management services, and designated dorms for men, women, and gender-expansive individuals.

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.