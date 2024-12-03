Cooke, Zeiders Among CRS 2025 New Faces Show Nominees

Country Radio Broadcasters has opened voting for the New Faces of Country Music Show at CRS 2025. The annual show highlights five emerging artists on Country Radio. Among this year’s nominees are Warren Zeiders, Ashley Cooke, and Drew Baldridge.

The voting period runs until Friday, December 6, and is open exclusively to full-time industry professionals involved in the programming, promotion, and distribution of country music, such as broadcast and satellite radio, television, and digital service providers.

This year’s full list of nominees are:

Ashley Cooke (Big Loud/Back Blocks)

Bryan Martin (Average Joes)

Chase Matthew (Warner Music Nashville)

Chayce Beckham (19 Recordings/BBR/BMG)

Dasha (Warner Records)

Drew Baldridge (Lyric Ridge/BMG/Stoney Creek)

Dylan Marlowe (Sony Music Nashville)

Tucker Wetmore (UMG Nashville)

(Warner Records)

Zach Top (Leo33)

The final lineup will feature the five artists receiving the most votes and will be announced ahead of the show.

The New Faces of Country Music Show, co-sponsored by the Academy of Country Music and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, has been a cornerstone of the Country Radio Seminar for over 50 years, providing a key platform for up-and-coming talent to showcase their music. The event has been instrumental in launching the careers of numerous country superstars since its debut in 1970.

This will be the final year under the old guidelines for the event, as the CRB Board of Directors has updated the eligibility and selection criteria for the show to better reflect the evolving ways country music is consumed in the digital era.

Key changes include the addition of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, which incorporates streaming and digital sales alongside traditional radio airplay, to the existing Mediabase Country Chart for eligibility. This provides a more comprehensive view of artist performance across platforms.

Additionally, record labels and artist representatives will now manage artist submissions and eligibility confirmation, ensuring nominees meet qualifications and are available to perform if selected.

CRS 2025 will take place from February 19 to 21 in Nashville.