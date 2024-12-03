Steve Honeycomb Steps Down as iHeartMedia Area President

iHeartMedia Hartford and New Haven Area President Steve Honeycomb will retire at the end of 2024. In 2000, he moved to iHeart as National Sales Manager and advanced to Director of Sales in Hartford, eventually being named Market President in 2008.

Honeycomb began his broadcasting career in 1985 as an Account Executive at WINE-AM in Brookfield, Connecticut, before joining WRCH-FM in Hartford. He has also been a long-standing member of the Connecticut Broadcasters Association, serving as a Director since 2010 and as Chair from 2019 to 2020.

Although stepping away from day-to-day operations, Honeycomb will continue to work with iHeart in a consulting role through the end of 2025 to ensure a smooth transition for the markets.

Reflecting on his career, Honeycomb said, “I feel incredibly fortunate to have spent my entire career in Connecticut, the place I call home, in an industry I love. It has been a journey full of extraordinary moments, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to iHeartMedia for the countless opportunities I’ve been given to grow, lead and learn.”

iHeart Markets Group President Hartley Adkins said, “Steve’s leadership and vision have been instrumental to the success of our Hartford and New Haven markets. We are extremely grateful for his hard work, dedication, and commitment throughout his years with iHeart and wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

Division President DJ Hodge added, “Steve’s genuine passion for broadcasting and his unwavering dedication to his team – as a mentor, colleague, and friend – have left an incredible legacy. We’re deeply grateful for all he’s done and are excited to continue benefiting from his guidance in his consulting role.”