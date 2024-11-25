Thanksgiving Blessings and Thoughts

(By Pat Bryson) Thanksgiving is this Thursday. I hope you may be gathering with friends and family to celebrate the blessings of our year. I find it a wonderful time to stop and reflect on all that we have enjoyed over the past year.

And speaking of enjoying, I just returned from three months of travel across the United States and Canada. I had the privilege of speaking with broadcast associations in Texas, Mississippi, and South Dakota. In every location, I found exceptional broadcasters, excited about what we do.

Texas is a big state with lots of broadcasters. They show up in a BIG way to share with and learn from one another. They recognize that our industry is vital to the economic health of the United States. They are open to innovative ideas and new technologies.

The Mississippi Association has reinvented itself and turned into a vibrant group of broadcasters who are excited about the industry and their future. Amanda Fontaine has led the way. Between my morning sessions, the breaks contained mimosas and Bloody Marys. Needless to say, my second session had lively participants. Ditto for the next day’s afternoon sessions where Margaritas were served. But don’t get the idea that this conference was all about fun. It was also about honoring broadcasters who have made significant contributions to the industry and to their communities.

The Mississippi Association has also formed a Young Professional Committee made up of people under 30 nominated from their stations who serve as mentors to juniors and seniors who have been nominated from the local colleges. They arrange socials, station tours, and interactions with local broadcasters. They are working to secure the future of broadcasting in Mississippi and to keep these young people in our industry and the state.

South Dakota was equally as impressive. “Small but mighty” are the words Steve Willard used to describe the group. And so they are. The broadcasters came to learn, to share ideas, to commune with one another. They, too, honored broadcasters who have raised the industry to new levels in their states. We were treated to a documentary film by Rocky Dailey, a professor at South Dakota State University about the life and work of Wynn Speece. Wynn was the “neighbor lady” on WNAX in Yankton for 64 years. She certainly was ahead of her time.

I next traveled to Canada to speak to the sales departments of Golden West Broadcasting. There were 150 eager account executives assembled in the room ready to learn. Needless to say, I was jazzed to see that many sellers in one place. I know finding good people is the Number One problem most stations have today. Golden West seems to have the magic formula. Golden West CEO Elmer Hildebrand joined our industry in 1957 and is still going strong. His vision of serving local communities has propelled Golden West to the success it now enjoys.

I’m back home and pondering the wonderful experiences I’ve had this year as I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to work with broadcasters in 5 states and 3 countries. Everywhere I’ve gone, I’ve found people excited to be in our industry. Don’t let anyone tell you that broadcasting is a thing of the past. It is very much alive and well.

I count all these broadcasters as blessings in my life. My thanks to all who have invited me to work with your groups. I hope the ideas we shared will turn into additional revenue in 2025. Enjoy your turkey and the holidays to come!

Long live broadcasting! And Happy Selling!!!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales and Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.