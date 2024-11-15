SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz to Keynote CES on Audio’s Future

The Consumer Technology Association has announced that SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz will deliver a keynote fireside chat at CES 2025. Witz will be joined by podcast host and audiochuck founder Ashley Flowers, to explore the evolution of audio and its future.

Witz joined SiriusXM in 2002 and has led the company since January 2021. Flowers’ show Crime Junkie reaches millions of listeners monthly. Both will also offer perspectives on challenges facing audio creators and solutions for driving innovation in the medium.

CTA CEO Gary Shapiro said, “We are thrilled to welcome SiriusXM to the keynote stage to discuss the transformative impact of audio entertainment, from satellite radio to streaming and podcasting. SiriusXM is a trailblazer, consistently introducing new media and entertainment for nearly 150 million monthly listeners. I look forward to learning more from Jennifer about how advancements in technology are changing the way stories are produced and consumed.”

Witz commented, “I’m honored to take the stage at CES to discuss the evolution of audio, the impact of technology on media consumption, and the ways that art and science can come together to move listeners around the world.”

“Audio is an incredible medium to engage listeners and build deep, meaningful connections through music and storytelling, which is crucial for brands and platforms in today’s crowded media landscape. Together with Ashley Flowers, who has built a truly passionate and engaged community with Crime Junkie and audiochuck, I’m looking forward to putting a spotlight on the power of audio today as we look toward its future.”

The talk will take place on January 7 at 11a PT in “C Space” at ARIA Las Vegas. The CES 2025 keynote lineup also includes Panasonic Holdings, NVIDIA, Accenture, Volvo Group, and Delta.