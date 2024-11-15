WDAY Radio’s ‘Here We Grow’ Project Harvests Corn for Good

Fargo’s WDAY-AM has completed its unique “Here We Grow” annual agricultural fundraiser, designed to showcase the process of raising and harvesting a crop while giving back to the community. This year’s corn harvest yielded $1,000 for an important local cause.

The project, led by WDAY Radio Chief Meteorologist and Ag Director Bridgette Readel, collaborated with Averill, MN, farmers Trygve Skolness, Parker Skolness, and Justin Magnusson to cultivate and harvest 20 acres of field corn. Despite challenges including wet soil, a flash drought, and an extended fall, the team achieved a yield of 194 bushels per acre.

This marks the second year WDAY Radio has taken on a custom farming project.

In 2023, the team planted and harvested 20 acres of soybeans in North Dakota. The initiative aims to educate the public about the complexities of agriculture, highlighting each stage of the process. A series of videos accompanying the project, available on Weather and Ag In Focus YouTube and Facebook pages, covers topics such as seed selection, financing, planting, weed control, harvest, and grain storage.

Profits from the 2024 harvest were donated to Farm Rescue, a non-profit organization providing assistance to farmers and ranchers dealing with injuries, illnesses, or natural disasters. Representatives from Farm Rescue, Dan Erdman and Tim Sullivan, received a $1,000 check from the WDAY Radio team.

The funds will support Operation Haylift, which aids farmers and ranchers in western North Dakota who lost feed supplies during the October wildfires.

