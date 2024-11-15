NYC’s Foxx & Annie Help Raise $60K for Veterans’ Service Dogs

Audacy New York’s WCBS-FM 101.1 morning show duo Foxx and Annie raised $60,078.34 to help provide life-saving service dogs to local veterans. The fundraiser, held in honor of Veterans Day, surpassed their original goal by more than $10,000 for America’s VetDogs.

Foxx and Annie visited the America’s VetDogs facility on Long Island, where they spoke with veterans and observed the service dogs’ intensive training process. The experience gave the duo firsthand insight into how these animals save lives and restore a sense of normalcy for veterans and their families.

The cause also holds personal significance for Annie, whose father served in the Army.

“There is no better feeling leading up to Veterans Day than raising funds to provide a service dog to a heroic veteran. The community of WCBS-FM is strong, and that showed in the beautiful messages left with the donations. Our hearts are full. Thank you for showing up for our veterans!” said Foxx and Annie.

