On-Air Host / Promotions & Social Media Coordinator

Northern/Central Arizona – About Us:

Yavapai Broadcasting operates six popular radio stations that have been at the heart of the community for years, sharing top music, local news, and engaging content. We’re looking for our next creative, friendly individual to join our team and bring fresh ideas to the airwaves!

Position Overview:

We’re looking for an energetic, personable On-Air Host who can truly connect with our listeners and bring fresh ideas to life. As our On-Air Host and Promotions Coordinator, you’ll be the voice that captivates our audience, drives exciting promotions, and boosts our social media presence. If you’re a self-starter with a passion for radio, creativity, and some graphic design skills, we’d love to hear from you

Key Responsibilities:

• Host lively on-air shows to keep our audience engaged.

• Plan and promote station events, contests, and giveaways.

• Run social media campaigns that connect with our audience.

• Work with marketing to create promotional materials (graphic design skills a plus!).

• Engage with listeners on social media to build a strong online community.

• Pitch creative content ideas that fit our station’s mission.

• Take part in station events and community outreach.

Qualifications:

• Friendly, energetic, and comfortable on-air presence

• Strong communication and public speaking skills

• Experience using social media (Instagram, Facebook, X, etc.)

• Creative thinker who can develop impactful promotions

• Self-motivated and able to work independently or with a team

• Passion for radio, music, and connecting with the community

• Radio or broadcasting experience preferred but not required.

Why Join Us?

•Work in Cottonwood, nestled in the beautiful, vibrant North Central Arizona region, j ust 15 minutes to Sedona, an hour to Prescott or Flagstaff, 90 minutes to Phoenix, and 4 hours to Las Vegas.

• Join a fun, supportive team that values creativity and community connections.

• Enjoy real opportunities to grow and thrive in an exciting, evolving industry

Ready to elevate your radio career and bring fresh energy to our listeners?

Apply today! Send your resume and aircheck to [email protected] / Yavapai Broadcasting is an Equal Opportunity Employer