Audacy Promotes Kieran Geffert to San Francisco Market Manager

Audacy has announced Kieran Geffert as the new Senior Vice President and Market Manager for its San Francisco market. Geffert, a 30-year veteran of the San Francisco radio market, steps into the role following the departure of Stacey Kauffman.

Kauffman left the company to launch her own consultancy in October.

Geffert began her career in 1991 with CBS Radio as a sales assistant for KCBS All News. Over the years, Geffert has held roles such as Account Executive, Local Sales Manager, General Sales Manager, and Vice President of Sales for both the San Francisco and Sacramento markets.

In her new role, Geffert will oversee Audacy’s San Francisco portfolio, which includes KCBS All News (KCBS-AM), 95.7 The Game (KGMZ), Alice @ 97.3 (KLLC), 102 Jams (KRBQ), Live 105 (KITS), and CHANNEL Q (KLLC-HD2).

Audacy Chief Operating Officer Susan Larkin said, “Kieran’s experience, leadership and deep engagement in the San Francisco market and with our team make her the perfect candidate to lead the team forward. We look forward to the continuing momentum and success she will bring to our team, listeners, and advertisers across the Bay Area.”

Geffert shared, “I am honored to step into this role. Having been part of this exceptional team for over three decades, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication, creativity, and resilience that fuel our success. I am eager to lead our iconic brands and passionate team into this new chapter.”