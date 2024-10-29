Michaels Returns To Forecast For Broadcast Investment Overview

Broadcast leader and investor Randy Michaels is again taking the Forecast stage for “The Real Street Talk” about buying and selling physical broadcast property, balancing legacy media investments with digital innovation.

“Prospects for Broadcast Media as an Investment in 2025” promises a candid examination of broadcast media’s future as a viable investment. Moderated by Radioactive, LLC owner and former Jacor executive Randy Michaels, the discussion is set to tackle both the strengths and challenges facing the broadcast industry, exploring reasons why investors shouldn’t overlook traditional media.

Panelists include El Dorado Capital founder and CEO Tom Castro; CometPartners Principal Jeff Haley, who has previously held executive roles with Cox Media Group and the RAB; and Kozacko Media Services founder Dick Kozacko.

Early Bird Pricing for Forecast 2025 Ends at 11:59p ET on October 31. Reserve Your Seat Now At The Best Price.

Randy Michaels told Radio Ink sister publication RBR+TVBR, “Broadcasting remains ubiquitous. There is no other way to reach people everywhere that involves so little capital. The costs are fairly low and the maintenance capital fairly low. In every other business, the cost of goods is high and the capital requirements are relatively high. And, everyone has a radio or a smart speaker that gets a radio station. With a right business plan and the right product, there are opportunities.”

Dick Kozacko added, “The industry has had a number of challenges over the last couple of years, but Forecast 2025 offers a great opportunity to recognize some of the positive changes. If there is anything favorable in the marketplace and any points of optimism, I hope something can come out of this conference and can show that Radio and Television can still be a successful and profitable investment.”

Celebrating 22 years in 2024, Forecast is an annual industry financial conference at the Harvard Club in New York City. The only conference of its kind, the event gathers owners, CFOs, group executives, managers, and Wall Street analysts to discuss conditions and predictions for the coming year.

Forecast 2025 – scheduled for November 13 – is the premier event for broadcast executives, financial analysts, and media leaders, offering a comprehensive view of the industry’s future. For more information, visit the event site. Early Bird discount pricing is still available through 11:59p ET on October 31.