As Marketers Return to Office, Radio Is Regaining Ad Share

The latest Advertiser Perceptions study shows a notable return to in-office work among marketers and media agencies, with commuting patterns approaching pre-pandemic levels. This shift has implications for the importance of out-of-home channels, including AM/FM.

The study, commissioned by the Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group, surveyed 305 media agency and brand professionals, with findings indicating that 89% are now commuting to the office, up from 63% in April 2022. Nearly half of respondents report working in the office “most days,” a two-fold increase from just 22% in April 2022, while those working exclusively from home have dropped to 11%—the lowest percentage seen since the pandemic.

A parallel MARU/Matchbox study of 1,600 US adults in October reveals that commuting patterns among the general population now closely match those in the marketing industry, with 88% of Americans commuting. Previously, marketers were significantly more likely to work from home than average Americans, but that gap has now closed.

Edison Research’s Q2 2024 Share of Ear report highlights AM/FM radio’s dominant share in the in-car ad-supported audio space, claiming an 86% share. This share has remained steady since 2020, underscoring the consistent role of AM/FM radio in reaching commuters. As more people return to daily commutes, AM/FM radio solidifies its status as a leading channel for in-car advertising, offering marketers reliable reach and engagement.

Marketers and media agencies are not only commuting more but are also spending more time in the office. Compared to October 2023, when 61% worked four or more days in the office, that figure has now risen to 70%. This shift has reduced the number of marketers clocking only one to three office days, down from 40% last October to 29% in 2024. Currently, the average marketer spends 4.2 days per week in the office, slightly below the 4.4 days per week for the general American workforce, who are therefore more likely to encounter outdoor ads and radio commercials.

Both groups show a Monday-through-Thursday preference for in-office work, with Friday seeing the lowest attendance, a pattern that reflects the increasing adoption of hybrid work models.

The study also indicates a resurgence in in-person business engagements, with 62% of marketers and agencies resuming face-to-face media vendor meetings, and 66% attending conferences and events. An additional 30% of respondents say they plan to resume in-person vendor meetings within the next six months, with a similar percentage anticipating a return to live events.

For marketers, the increase in office days and commuting signals a significant opportunity to reach audiences through out-of-home advertising formats like billboards, digital signage, and radio, which have rebounded to full pre-pandemic levels. This shift also affects digital audio platforms like Spotify, Pandora, and podcasts, which are more frequently consumed at home, potentially making AM/FM a more strategic choice for reaching commuting listeners.