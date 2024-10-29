Cumulus Media Renews TuneIn Deal, With Digital Ad Addendum

Cumulus Media and TuneIn have renewed and expanded their content partnership, keeping the broadcaster’s sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming on the audio streaming platform. TuneIn has hosted Cumulus’s 400+ stations since 2018.

The updated agreement introduces a new, non-exclusive sales and supply partnership aimed at enhancing digital audio advertising.

Cumulus Media Chief Content Officer Brian Philips commented, “TuneIn naturally aligns with our strategy to expand our digital footprint and extend the reach of our diverse programming to a global audience. TuneIn offers significant global reach that makes it possible for listeners to easily discover our extensive collection of radio stations and podcasts almost anywhere through the TuneIn platform and 200+ connected devices.”

TuneIn CEO Rich Stern added, “We are excited to continue to expand our long-standing partnership with Cumulus to extend the reach of their comprehensive content offerings. This partnership allows us to bring high-quality content to our listeners while also helping Cumulus monetize its digital audio advertising inventory effectively. It’s a win-win for both companies and our audiences.”