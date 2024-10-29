One Week Out, Democrats Put Seven-Figures Into Radio Ads

The Democratic National Committee has launched a seven-figure “I Will Vote” ad campaign targeting Black voters through nearly 50 Black radio stations. The campaign enlists pop culture heavy-hitters like John Legend, Stevie Wonder, and Kerry Washington.

This campaign, part of a broader effort by the DNC and the Harris-Walz campaign, reflects Democrats’ focus on mobilizing Black voters, a key demographic. The DNC is using celebrity voices to speak on behalf of the party’s commitments to issues such as prescription drug prices, reproductive healthcare access, and the economy.

The ads direct listeners to the DNC’s IWillVote.com site for up-to-date information on polling places and voter resources across 48 Black-focused radio stations as well as 55 Black-owned publications.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison stated, “This investment showcases Democrats’ unwavering commitment to reaching Black voters where they are and through the platforms they trust – including familiar Black voices that will reach them on the airwaves – to ensure they have the resources they need to cast their ballot in the most important election of our lifetimes.”

“We know that the Black vote will play a major role in the outcome of this election, and there’s only one candidate who will prioritize the safety and dignity of the Black community while advancing our fundamental freedoms, rights, and economic opportunity,” she added.

This continues the Harris-Walz campaign’s targeting of specific voter demographics in battleground states through radio ads.

A recent spot in Michigan emphasizes Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz’s rural roots, airing on 70 rural stations to reach over 300,000 voters outside urban areas. Similarly, the campaign began running ads in Pennsylvania in September and recently launched commercials on Arizona tribal media to mobilize Native voters.

In September, Katz Radio Group found that Harris’s radio ads are being well-received in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan. About 63% of voters believe these ads effectively boost her familiarity, and 66% support using radio to outline her qualifications. Katz reports a 4% increase in favorable opinions and a 6% rise in voting intent among independents exposed to her radio campaigns.

Meanwhile, former President Trump continues using on-demand audio to his advantage, with his recent record-setting appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.