Sean Highkin Joins Rip City Radio For Trail Blazers Coverage

iHeartMedia Portland’s Rip City Radio 620 (KPOJ-AM) has announced that sports journalist Sean Highkin will join the station as its Portland Trail Blazers Correspondent. Highkin will provide in-depth coverage of games, practices, press conferences, and more.

Highkin brings over ten years of NBA coverage experience, including seven years focused on the Portland Trail Blazers. His work has appeared in prominent national outlets such as Bleacher Report, USA Today, The Athletic, and NBC Sports. In 2023, Highkin was recognized as Oregon Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, and his contributions have also been honored by the Pro Basketball Writers Association.

KPOJ is the Portland Trail Blazers’ flagship station.

iHeart Portland Metro President Marshal Burgess said, “Sean’s knowledge, expertise, and impressive track record will elevate and take our Trail Blazers coverage to the next level. His insightful analysis and in-depth reporting have made him a respected voice in the sports journalism community, and we are thrilled to have him join the iHeartRadio Portland team.”

Rip City Radio Program Director Rich Moore added, “We couldn’t be more excited to have Sean join our team and help grow and enhance our Trail Blazers coverage. His experience and dedicated following will be a great addition, making us the ultimate destination for Trail Blazer fans.”

Sean Highkin commented, “When this opportunity was presented to me, it was a no-brainer. I’m excited to do more on the radio side in addition to my written coverage of the Trail Blazers and work with the very talented team at Rip City Radio.”