Twin Cities Feel The ‘Amor’ With New Spanish AC Station

Santamaria Broadcasting has introduced AMOR Radio MN (KMNQ-AM), a Spanish Adult Contemporary station, to the Minneapolis/St. Paul airwaves. KMNQ now offers a new format after previously simulcasting Regional Mexican station La Raza 95.7 (KMNV-AM).

Santamaria Broadcasting President and CEO Maya Santamaria commented, “The Minnesota Latin community now has the best of both top Spanish formats. AMOR Radio is the perfect complement to our flagship station La Raza. AMOR plays the best of great artists from Juan Gabriel and Rocio Durcal to Enrique Iglesias, Maná, Shakira and even bachata and salsa like Marc Anthony, Romeo Santos and Juan Luis Guerra.”