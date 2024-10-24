New KUNR Studio to Bolster Local Journalism In Lake Tahoe

KUNR Public Radio has announced plans to build a new studio at the University of Nevada Reno/Lake Tahoe campus. With support from the University, the new facility is expected to begin broadcasting live from the lake by the summer of 2025.

The new studio will also enable the expansion of the Lake Tahoe News Project, an internship program run by the Reynolds School and KUNR. This initiative will allow more students to gain hands-on reporting experience, covering topics such as energy, the environment, education, and local news, with content available in both English and Spanish.

Additionally, the University will fund a dedicated Lake Tahoe reporter for the first two years.

Following the revitalization of its Elko station, KNCC, in 2023, KUNR aims to continue addressing news deserts in Northern Nevada, including areas like Incline Village, which have seen a decline in local coverage after the closure of several North Lake Tahoe news outlets.

University of Nevada Reno Provost Jeff Thompson commented, “The University is proud to support local journalism at the lake through this new role at our University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe campus and we’re excited to create a space for student journalists to practice their craft, to learn alongside KUNR.”

KUNR General Manager Brian Duggan added, “KUNR is committed to covering the Northern Nevada and Eastern Sierra region, and the Incline Village and broader Lake Tahoe community is a critical part of that coverage area. We are thrilled to receive this generous support from the university’s leadership to help us expand our public radio mission to the University’s Lake Tahoe campus.”