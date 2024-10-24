SC Station Manager and Morning Host Rob Dempsey Passes

HIS Radio 89.3 (WLFJ) in Greenville, SC is mourning the loss of Rob Dempsey, who passed away Wednesday evening following a short battle with stage 3 bladder cancer. Dempsey had been with the Radio Training Network for 35 years, with 24 years in Greenville.

Over the years, Rob’s career spanned numerous roles including Traffic Manager, Production Director, Program Director, and Operations Director, before being named Station Manager in May 2022. He co-hosted Rob & Lizz in the Morning alongside Lizz Ryals, who made the announcement on the show on Thursday morning.

General Manager Allen Henderson said, “I’ve worked with Rob forever, and he did so much. We all depended on him so much. And sometimes it’s not until someone’s gone you even realize how much you depended on him. But I know he loved the Lord with all of his heart. He loved the listeners, the staff, his family, and his family.”

Dempsey credited Christian radio with saving his life when he was a teenager, leading him to AM/FM ministry. He began as a volunteer host at Radio Training Network’s WLPJ in North Tampa, before being hired for a part-time position at WJIS in Sarasota. By the late ’80s, he was promoted to overnights, moving to South Carolina in 2000.