Ronnie Glover Named Cluster Manager for Beasley Las Vegas

Beasley Media Group has announced the promotion of Ronnie Glover to Cluster Manager of its Las Vegas radio stations, effective in December. Glover, who joined Beasley in May 2023, previously served as Market Manager for the company’s Fayetteville, NC, properties.

Before Beasley, Glover served as Market Manager at Alpha Media’s Bethany/Cameron, Missouri branch. His management background also includes roles as Local and Digital Sales Manager at KWES-TV in Midland/Odessa, TX, and General Sales Manager for Clear Channel in Norfolk and Nashville.

In his new role, Glover will oversee 96.3 KKLZ, 102.7 VGS (KVGS), Jammin’ 105.7 (KOAS), X 107.5 (KXTE), and Coyote Country 107.9 (KCYE).

Beasley Vice President of Operations Kevin Rich said, “Ronnie has been a driving force behind our success in Fayetteville, where his leadership and contagious positive energy has significantly boosted our market growth. We’re confident that these same qualities will propel our Las Vegas cluster to new heights.”

Glover stated, “It has been a privilege and an honor to lead our Fayetteville team. I am thrilled to join our Las Vegas family and represent such iconic brands. The Las Vegas team, with its exceptional talent in leadership, content creation, and marketing consultancy, offers a wealth of opportunities for growth and development. Together, we will continue to elevate the experience of doing business with us on-air, on-site, and in the digital space for our community of listeners and clients.”