Glover Makes Market Manager Move To Beasley

As of May 8, Ronnie Glover is Beasley Media Group’s VP and Market Manager for Fayetteville, NC. Glover comes to Beasley from Alpha Media’s Bethany/Cameron, Missouri branch, where he was Market Manager of KAAN-FM/AM, KKWK-FM, and KMRN-AM.

Glover also has management experience as Local/Digital Sales Manager at KWES-TM in Midland/Odesa, TX, Market Manager/Chief Revenue Officer at KIXS-FM, KLUB-FM, KQVT-FM and KTXN-FM in Victoria, TX, and General Sales Manager in then-Clear Channel’s Norfolk, Virginia, and Nashville radio markets.

“I am ecstatic to join Beasley Media Group,” said Glover. “They are committed to the local communities they serve in a myriad of cross-platforms. I look forward to joining my talented teammates in Fayetteville to further our resolve and dedication to being leaders in the community.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ronnie to the Beasley Fayetteville family,” said Beasley Vice President of Operations Kevin Rich. “His strong team building and leadership skills, combined with his contagious positive energy, made him the perfect choice to lead our Fayetteville team.”