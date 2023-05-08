Media Monitors: A Surprise Retailer Kicks Up For Spring

A softer first week of May saw an eleven percent decrease in spot play between radio’s top five national advertisers, according to the latest data from Media Monitors for the week ending May 7. Progressive maintained its position at the top of the leaderboard for the second week in a row with 55,218 spots. There were only minimal shifts in the remaining four spots in the top five.

Babbel, which came in second place last week, maintained its position but with a lower number of ads, at 44,386. Meanwhile, Macy’s climbed the ranks and landed in third place with 42,196 commercials. Indeed dropped to fourth place with 41,756 spots, and Home Depot held place to round out the top five with 41,252 ads.

As previously noted, the total play across the top five decreased from the previous week, totaling 224,808 spots. Former five-week leader Upside also dropped again, almost outside of the top ten.

While Progressive holds its steady pace, the changes in the remaining spots and categories of advertisers could indicate a shift in strategies and priorities. It will be interesting to see if these changes persist or if there will be further shakeups in the coming weeks.