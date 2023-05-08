Delta Radio Network Hosts 12 Station Tornado Drive

On Saturday, Delta Radio Network hosted a 5-hour long radio broadcast to benefit families in the communities of Rolling Fork and Silver City, Mississippi that were affected by an EF4 Tornado. The radio broadcast aimed to raise funds and much-needed items and supplies for the families that lost everything. Delta Radio Network is the largest radio owner and operator in the Mississippi Delta region. All twelve Delta stations participated in the live broadcast.

“Answering the call when natural disasters impact the lives of communities

that we serve is what local radio does best. Rolling Fork and Silver City need help now and for years to come. Delta Radio and Lowe’s stepped up now,” says Kizart Media Partners Founder and Managing Director Sherman Kizart.