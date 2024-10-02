Former Boston Symphony Publicist To Head GBH Music

Boston’s GBH has announced the promotion of Sam Brewer to General Manager of GBH Music. Brewer succeeds Anthony Rudel, who launched the division in 2020. Rudel mentored Brewer throughout a year-long transition period.

Brewer joined GBH in 2018 as Assistant Director of Media Relations, later becoming Associate Director. In 2023, he moved to Deputy General Manager of GBH Music. Before GBH, Brewer was a senior publicist at the Boston Symphony Orchestra and ran his own public relations and photography business specializing in classical music.

He will oversee the 24/7 music programming for Classical 99.5 (WCRB), which broadcasts more than 50 annual performances of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and over 20 In Concert shows. He will also manage Jazz on 89.7 and GBH Music’s digital strategy on classical.org.

GBH President and CEO Susan Goldberg praised Brewer’s vision, stating, “Sam brings to GBH Music a deep understanding of how audiences engage with music and a forward-thinking approach to forging partnerships to introduce classical and jazz programming to new listeners. With his extensive experience in communications, public media, and classical music, he is uniquely positioned to lead and grow GBH Music’s initiatives across multiple platforms.”

Brewer, who joined GBH in 2018, expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, “The talented and passionate producers, hosts, programmers, and recording engineers behind GBH Music are the key to its success. Together, we are committed to expanding our audience and sharing the joy of music with as many people as possible.”