Star 94’s Jenn Hobby Raises $137K for Kids Cancer Research

The 5th Annual Ring the Bell Benefit, led by Atlanta’s Star 94 (WSTR) morning show host Jenn Hobby, raised $137,473.30 to support childhood cancer research. The benefit included a large silent auction and a program celebrating young cancer survivors.

Proceeds from the event go to Reese’s Magic Fund, named after Hobby’s daughter. Reese was diagnosed with Stage IV sacrococcygeal teratoma in August 2016 and immediately began treatment at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. After undergoing chemotherapy and surgery, Reese completed her treatment in November 2018.

Reese’s Magic Fund supports the work of Dr. Thomas Olson and Dr. Megan Durham, who led her medical team. Dr. Olson founded the Malignant Germ Cell International Consortium, or MaGIC, a group of 32 physicians from nine countries working to advance germ cell tumor treatments. Together, they have opened three new clinical trials internationally.

Over the past nine years, the fund has raised more than $677,000 to support critical research efforts.

Hobby shared, “These funds will make a significant impact on childhood cancer research at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the MaGIC Consortium. We are so grateful to everyone who joined us in making a difference for these brave children.”