Global Media Leaders Join PURF’s Inaugural CMO Workshop

The Power of Urban Radio Forum has released the lineup for its inaugural Procter & Gamble CMO Workshop on October 10 in Washington, DC. The workshop aims to educate senior marketing and media executives on investing in diverse-owned and targeted media to drive corporate growth.

The CMO Panel Discussion, in conjunction with Kizart Media Partners and the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters, features the following panelists:

US Bank , Chief Marketing Officer, Michael LaCorazza

, Chief Marketing Officer, Michael LaCorazza AARP , Chief Marketing Officer, Martha Boudreau

, Chief Marketing Officer, Martha Boudreau General Motors , Global Chief Media Officer, Shenan Reed

, Global Chief Media Officer, Shenan Reed Procter & Gamble , VP of Global Media and Marketing Innovation, Eric Austin

, VP of Global Media and Marketing Innovation, Eric Austin Fresh Markets (retired), Chief Marketing Officer, Kevin Miller

A Wonder Media CEO Chesley Maddox-Dorsey will moderate the discussion.

Additional highlights of the Power of Urban Radio Forum include a keynote address by Burrell Communications Group CEO Tara DeVeaux, a special message from Radio Advertising Bureau CEO Mike Hulvey, and the presentation of the 2024 Marc Pritchard Corporate Impact Award to AARP.

The forum will also introduce host the Global Media Panel, moderated by dentsu Media Americas Senior Vice President of Economic Empowerment Mark Prince.

Kevin Jenkins, EVP of Sales for Service Broadcasting, will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Co-Chairs include WHUR General Manager Sean Plater; Audacy Washington, DC, Senior VP and Market Manager Ivy Savoy-Smith; and Urban One EVP and Regional Manager Jeff Wilson.