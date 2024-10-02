‘Magic Comes From Wherever We Put It’: TN Station Plots Helene Comeback

As the historic floodwaters that swept across parts of Appalachia in the wake of Hurricane Helene recede, the full devastation is beginning to emerge. One of the hardest-hit areas in East Tennessee was the Unicoi County town of Erwin. The town sits on the banks of the Nolichucky River, which ran rampant after record rainfall.

Out of the many lives thrown into chaos was Maria True, the owner of Jet Broadcasting, which operates all-news Livewire Radio 103.9 (WXIS) and FOX Sports Radio affiliate WEMB-AM. The Jet Broadcasting studio was completely destroyed by flooding, but Maria is continuing coverage and information on social media, even as she works to return her stations to the air.

Radio Ink talked with Maria about the aftermath of Helene, the future of Jet Broadcasting, and the power of local radio and community.

Radio Ink: First, our hearts go out to you, Erwin, and the surrounding community. How are you and your team holding up?

Maria True: We’re holding up very well with a lot of resolve and push. We’ve had to have that all along in radio. It does take that these days, doesn’t it?

Radio Ink: We’ve seen the video of your studios in the floodwaters. For anyone who’s worked in a radio station, it’s hard footage to stomach. How did you discover the damage?

Maria True: Well, I thought it was going to be the tower that was gone because we lost the tower in 1977. So I thought at most my tower was going to need to be replaced. But when I was headed towards my station, emergency crews told me I couldn’t pass any further. And I said, “Is my tower still up?” And they said, “No, your tower’s not up and your radio station’s gone.” Just like that. It was surreal.

Radio Ink: You said you lost the tower in ’77; what happened then?

Maria True: We had a flood.

Radio Ink: So this is not the first time for you all.

Maria True: This is not the first time for us. That time the station was just high enough where that flood water only came up to where the porch began so everything in the building was intact. But the tower ended up being carried by the Nolichucky all the way down to Greenville, Tennessee. [Laughs] Some people are still using pieces of that tower for ham radio.

Radio Ink: I guess at least it went to good re-use in that regard. So despite the loss of the physical station, you’ve continued to offer coverage and relief through your station’s social platforms. How have you managed to adapt and provide that essential coverage to your audience?

Maria True: Well, we immediately turned around to go find out how we could help these people that were being airlifted off the top of a hospital. We went to the high school. We found out where we needed to go to volunteer to help. And so then we did that. And then after that, I went home and completely had a total breakdown.

But then the next day came, and you know what? That’s a building. That’s not the magic of WEMB and WXIS. That magic comes from wherever we put it to create that.

Radio Ink: What has the community response been like?

Maria True: I love living here. These people come to you and say, “What can I do?” “How can I help you?” “Let’s get shoveled.” “Let’s rebuild.” “What do you need?” I don’t want anyone to ever forget that. I know, personally, people that didn’t wait for rescue crews. They tied ropes around their waists then a tree and got in that Nolichucky and dragged people out.

Radio Ink: That’s truly incredible. For the rebuilding, what are you looking at right now?

Maria True: An Australian TV station interviewed me and they said, “Maria True, we see it’s going to be months. We think it’s gonna be months and years until you can rebuild and reestablish.” I said, “Oh no, it’s not. I’m gonna have that Unicoi County high school football game on Friday night.”

I have an engineer who is sharp as a tack. He already has the gear we need, so now the only thing I’m looking for is a building in downtown Erwin to set it up from. Then my FM tower is on Jewel Mountain. My engineer finally got up to that and it is strong as ever, full signal. All I need to do is a little bit of tweaking with that and then I’ve got Livewire back. I thank God above. It’s a tragic thing but it’s a hopeful thing.

Radio Ink: What about the long-term plans for recovery and rebuilding? Have you been talking with the FCC or any emergency management or anything like that?

Maria True: I just got off the phone with Senator Rusty Crowe’s office – and he is from Erwin – and he said he wants to try however we can to get this radio station redone and there should be funds available. They’re sending me an email, but I don’t know what’s going to be offered up yet. I am taking matters into my own hands to see what my options are for right now because I don’t want a lot of time to lapse.

What I’m doing right now is I’m going to be renting that transmitter that’s going to be for the town of Erwin then think about the next way to transmit WEMB and what my options are going to be. And I’m trying to just take this as it comes because my faith in God is guiding my steps.

I do want the community to know Maria is not going anywhere. Our building might, but WEMB isn’t. You know what I’m saying? The stations will always be here for the community.

To find out how to assist those in East Tennessee affected by Helene, click here.

