Cakim: Local News Radio Trust Boosts Ad Impact

Audacy Head of Research & Insights Idil Cakim is expanding on the company’s recent study into the growing importance of local news radio and its ability to maintain trust and credibility. Cakim shared a sample of how brands can benefit from news adjacency.

The study found that news consumers in Audacy markets are 1.5 times more likely to rely on local radio for news updates than television, with 84% of listeners trusting the news they hear on these stations. This is a higher level of trust than what is seen for national news outlets, social media platforms, or even other audio formats.

This credibility extends a “trust halo” to the advertisements featured on local radio stations. Audacy research shows that 92% of listeners pay close attention to ads on local news radio, 77% find the ads on local radio trustworthy, and 74% enjoy learning about local businesses through these advertisements.

Cakim presented a case-study of C&C Heating & Air Conditioning, showing the data’s real-world impact. This locally based HVAC company in Pennsylvania, faced tough competition from larger national brands. By partnering with KYW Newsradio in Philadelphia, they created weather-triggered advertising campaigns, including the Winter Weather Watch and Summer Weather Watch programs. These campaigns, which included a combination of radio commercials, sponsorships, streaming audio impressions, and website takeovers, helped C&C increase its call volume and website traffic by 27%.

Whether it’s a weather emergency, natural disaster, or local breaking news, 70% of listeners rely on local news radio as their first source of critical information.

Cakim commented, “At a time when Americans need dependable news, reliable sources are shrinking. With local newspapers shuttering and cable news demonstrating biases, trusted, factual and timely local news radio is more vital than ever. For many of us, local news radio is synonymous with morning commutes, work breaks, and moments at home. It’s the reliable voice that keeps communities connected. It’s the voice that’s always on. It’s the voice that’s relevant, timely and, as previously stated, trusted.”