Political Content a Rising Risk for Talent as Brands Seek Neutrality

As media personalities and influencers try to balance authenticity and brand partnerships, those brands are reportedly growing increasingly cautious about who they pair with, particularly around political content as the presidential election nears.

Backlash and boycotts have caused brands that aligned themselves with certain social and politically-driven causes to shift back to neutrality.

According to Brittany Bright, founder of The Influencer League, a platform that helps influencers navigate brand deals, there is more pressure than ever for creators to stay apolitical. While it’s not uncommon for brands to request that influencers avoid political content, Bright notes that this election cycle feels different, with brands being even more insistent on neutrality.

Bright told Digiday of a recent experience involving a healthcare brand offering a five-figure deal to a lifestyle influencer, which ultimately fell apart because the brand requested the creator steer clear of political content from September through January 2025. The lack of clarity around what would be considered “political” content made the creator wary, and the two parties parted ways amicably.

This testimony butts heads with a recent global study by the Unstereotype Alliance, in collaboration with Oxford University’s Saïd Business School and companies like Diageo and Unilever, which revealed that inclusive campaigns, which embrace diversity and social causes, resonate strongly with consumers and boost profits.

Of course, it also serves as a reminder for radio talent to be mindful of what they say – on-air or off. Tom Tiberi was fired from Buffalo’s 97 Rock over sharing a controversial meme involving former President Donald Trump on his personal Facebook page. Tiberi shared a meme featuring Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in caskets the Thursday before the first assassination attempt on Trump during a Pennsylvania rally.

Despite Tiberi removing the meme after the attack, screenshots of his post were shared with Cumulus management, leading to his termination after 25 years with the station.

In an era where digital footprints are permanent, creators and radio talent alike are walking a delicate tightrope between self-expression and safeguarding their careers as brands tread carefully.