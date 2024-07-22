Meme Of Trump In A Coffin Gets New York Radio Host Fired

A former Cumulus Media air talent is saying he’s the victim of a “well organized hit job” after losing his job over a controversial meme of former President Donald Trump in a coffin. “Slick” Tom Tiberi revealed on Facebook he has been let go from Buffalo’s 97 Rock (WGRF).

Tiberi, who had been with WGRF for 25 years, faced public backlash after sharing a meme featuring Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in caskets. Tiberi asserts that the meme, which he admits was in poor taste, was posted on July 11 – the Thursday before the attempted assassination of the former President at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania – and removed immediately after hearing the news.

Despite this, a screenshot of the meme was circulated widely on Facebook by what Tiberi calls “a small but well-organized group of far-right extremist [sic],” who also shared contact information for Cumulus management both locally and at the corporate level. This led to his termination from the station, an action he characterizes as succumbing to pressure from a vocal minority.

Tiberi expressed his frustration in his post, saying, “This small group of individuals have succeeded in getting me fired from 97 Rock, as Cumulus local management crumbled under the pressure from this small group of lunatics,” adding, “Funny, these are the very same people who whine about cancel culture and freedom of speech.”

He extended heartfelt thanks to his audience, stating, “For now, I would like to express my deep affection and thanks to all my loyal listeners that have welcomed me into their homes and supported me over the last 25 years. You are more than listeners to me; you are and will always be my true friends.”

While Tiberi has departed from 97 Rock, he hinted at a future return to radio, reassuring his audience, “Let us just say so long for now, as I’ll be back!!”