Brooke Summers To Host CBS’ Country Labor Day Radio Special

NRG Media Lincoln host Brooke Summers has been picked to host CBS’ Country Labor Day Radio Special. Summers is currently a morning co-host on B107.3 (KBBK) and an afternoon personality on Froggy98 (KFGE). Summers joined NRG Media in 2021.

The three-hour special will spotlight top tracks from popular artists like Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll and be broadcast on multiple national stations.

Summers has previously enjoyed the national spotlight as a two-time voiceover announcer at the Academy of Country Music Awards. She has also been a recipient of the Rusty Walker Scholarship at CRS and contributed her insights at the Women’s Mentoring Breakfast panel.

Summers commented, “I’m thrilled to be part of CBS’ expanded music programming special! Labor Day & barbecues would not be complete without country music.”

CBS Radio Executive Editor Jennifer Brown, “Brooke knows country. We can’t wait for listeners across the country to hear her show.”