Laura Lee Joins Cutter For Mornings On 105.7 WAPL in Appleton

Woodward Community Media has announced that Laura Lee will join 105.7 WAPL‘s morning show in Appleton, WI. Lee makes the move from Columbus, OH, filling the spot left vacant by Rick McNeal’s retirement earlier this year due to health reasons.

The new show, WAPL Mornings with Laura Lee & Cutter, will launch on Monday, September 23.

Cutter expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I’m excited to have someone join me who can help propel this legendary radio station into the future. Laura embodies the spirit of WAPL; she knows the music and understands our listeners. Plus, she’s willing to put up with me, which is a great start!”

Lee, who is eager to take on her new role, said, “I haven’t had to wake up this early in a long time, but I’m incredibly pumped to be joining the famed WAPL and teaming up with Cutter for a new era of WAPL mornings. He knows the market, the audience loves him, and he’s a pretty pleasant individual even at 5 a.m.”

WAPL Brand Manager Joe Marroe added, “Laura truly lives the WAPL lifestyle. She’s passionate about concerts, hockey, and football—though we’re hoping to convert her allegiance from the Vikings! With the innovative ideas Laura and Cutter are bringing to the table, I can’t wait to see what unfolds on the air.”

WCM General Manager Kelly Radandt also welcomed Lee, stating, “I’ve loved 105.7 WAPL because of our dedicated team members. I’m looking forward to continuing that tradition with Laura Lee, ensuring we keep providing our listeners with kick-ass rock music and meaningful connections.”