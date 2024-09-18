TM Studios Debuts Latest AC 12-Pack On Columbus’ Sunny 95

Saga Communications Columbus’ Sunny 95 (WSNY) is now the flagship station for a new jingle package, “Good Music, Good Mood,” from TM Studios. The TM 12-Pack AC Volume 2 is a sequel to the 2021 AC 12-Pack, with a dozen cuts tailored to modern Adult Contemporary.

The TM 12-Pack is also airing on Cumulus’ WARM 103.3 in Pennsylvania.

Sunny 95 Program Director Tony Bristol said, “It’s great to have jingles back on Sunny 95! We’re already singing along with the package, and they sound so good on the air.”

TM Studios Creative Director and COO Dave Bethell noted, “Today’s AC is feel-good, and this package was designed to create an upbeat, positive sound that reflects the personality of Sunny 95 and AC Radio. These jingles will instantly put your listeners in a good mood.”

TM Studios CEO Greg Clancy added, “Research proves that jingles are the greatest asset in brand differentiation, and this package showcases that at the highest level. Tony is a veteran programmer who knows that jingles work, and it was a delight to collaborate with him.”