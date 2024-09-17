Jacobs Media Returning to CES with Expanded AI Tours

Jacobs Media will return to CES 2025 in Las Vegas with custom-curated tours specifically designed for radio broadcasters. For the first time, the tour has been expanded into a two-day experience, focusing on how AI innovation can be leveraged within the industry.

The tours will offer attendees access to cutting-edge companies utilizing AI, insights from media and advertising executives benefiting from AI, and opportunities to network and discuss shared challenges and collaborations. The tours will also explore the evolving role of AI in automotive technology and the future of the dashboard, highlighting how these innovations impact radio and the driving experience.

Jacobs Media Vice President and General Manager Paul Jacobs explained, “There’s so much to see and do at CES we can’t pack it into a 90-minute tour. Along with the tour, we will be spending time at C-Space, hearing experts speak on the impact of AI on media and marketing. We’ll also be hosting a working CES lunch to discuss the show and what it means to radio broadcasters, with a guest speaker leading the conversation.”

Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs stated, “For the past several years at CES, we have experienced amazing new technology that has already influenced the future of the car and its impact on radio. Because AI has become so all-encompassing, the Jacobs Media CES tour will shift the focus to AI so our guests will leave Las Vegas with a clear understanding of this technology and how to best utilize it at their stations and companies today and in the future.”

CES 2025 runs from January 7 to 10, with each tour capped at 15 attendees. More information is available at the Jacobs Media site.