iHeartMedia Announces Key Leadership Promotions in Texas

iHeartMedia has announced new leadership promotions across its Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio markets in Texas. Christine Escobar re-joins iHeartMedia as Market President for Austin, while Rosie Perez has been named Market President for San Antonio.

Additionally, George Flora has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales for Dallas-Fort Worth.

Escobar, who previously worked at Univision as Austin Market President and General Manager, will oversee the operations of all five Austin stations. “I am beyond excited to rejoin the iHeartMedia family, representing our legacy brands in Austin,” said Escobar. She highlighted the cluster’s local value, noting its connections with The University of Texas athletics and Austin FC, adding, “I look forward to much success with the organization in Austin and beyond.”

Perez, a 24-year veteran of iHeartMedia San Antonio, will manage that market’s seven stations. She has held multiple roles within the company, including Vice President and Senior Vice President of Sales. “It’s been an honor to be part of the iHeartMedia San Antonio family for over two decades,” said Perez. “I am thrilled to take on this new challenge as Market President and to work with such a passionate team.”

Flora moves to Dallas-Fort Worth from Austin, where she served as Senior Vice President of Sales. In his new role, he will lead the sales management team and drive revenue growth in the region. Flora brings additional sales experience, with iHeartMedia and other major broadcasters like Bonneville International, ESPN, and CBS Radio.

“I’ll miss the exceptional team in Austin. That said, I’m excited to embrace this new role and build upon the tremendous success in the DFW region. I look forward to leading the talented sales team to continue to deliver innovative solutions and optimistic about the incredible achievements we’ll accomplish together,” said Flora.

All three leaders will report to iHeartMedia Region President Amy Leimbach, who commented, “Rosie, Christine and George are incredibly talented and are the right choice to lead their teams in the Dallas-Austin-San Antonio Region. They each have a strong track record and a unique set of skills that fit their respective markets, with the ability to build and cultivate winning teams.”