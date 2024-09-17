Broadcasters Join Forces for Dual BFoA and LABF Dream Benefit

The broadcasting community is coming together for a first-of-its-kind fundraiser that supports two of the industry’s most vital organizations: the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation and the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

The Fantasy Gifts & Experiences for Good Auction will begin on November 13 at Radio Ink and Radio and Television Business Report‘s Forecast 2025 and conclude on Giving Tuesday – December 3.

Notable items already up for bid include an autographed Taylor Swift guitar from Beasley Media Group, VIP tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys courtesy of Compass Media Networks, and a meet-and-greet with the Yankees play-by-play team courtesy of Audacy. Other featured items include an autographed basketball from Celtics star Jason Tatum, an autographed Luka Dončić Rookie Card from Benztown, and MLB experiences from Skyview Networks.

Proceeds will benefit the Broadcasters Foundation of America, which provides support to broadcasters in times of need, and the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation, dedicated to preserving the history of broadcasting.

LABF Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman said, “We are thrilled to be part of this event that benefits two great organizations in our industry. Many thanks to [Radio Ink President and Publisher] Deborah Parenti and everyone who is participating to help broadcasters in need and preserve broadcasting history for future generations.”

BFOA President Tim McCarthy added, “There is no better time for broadcasters to rally behind two Foundations that have been dedicated to serving our industry. I am hoping that the combined assets of all our broadcast partners raise a lot of money.”

Industry leaders, individuals, and companies are encouraged to donate unique items or exclusive experiences for the silent auction. For information on how to donate or participate, contact Susan Aksu.