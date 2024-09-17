Saga Communications Lifts Leland to COO; Bush Made EVP

Saga Communications has promoted Wayne Leland from Senior Vice President of Operations to Chief Operating Officer. Leland joined Saga in 2011 as General Manager of the company’s Norfolk, VA cluster, later becoming President of Tidewater Communications. He joined the executive team in January 2023.

Along with the changes, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Sam Bush has been elevated to Executive Vice President. He will retain his standing financial roles. Bush, who joined Saga in 1997, was initially brought on as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer before being promoted to Senior Vice President in 2002.

Wayne Leland commented, “It is a privilege to work with such a talented and dedicated team. With our collective efforts, I am confident we will achieve remarkable success and reach new milestones of achievement.”

Bush stated, “I am excited to continue to work with Chris and the entire Saga team to build on the success that we have already obtained as well as to contribute to overcoming the challenges that currently exist and to build on the significant opportunities that are a part of Saga’s future.”

Saga Communications CEO Chris Forgy added, “These new titles for both Sam and Wayne are a form of congratulations as well as recognition for their past, present, and future contributions to Saga. Their promotions are both well deserved.”