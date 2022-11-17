Forgy Named New Saga CEO

Saga Communications has announced the confirmation of Chris Forgy as the new CEO of the company, following the recent death of long-time CEO Ed Christian. Forgy’s first day as CEO will be December 7th. Forgy has served as Saga’s Senior Vice President/Operations since 2018.

Ed Christian, the company CEO since 1986, died in August at the age of 78.

Forgy said, “I am honored, humbled, excited and ready to begin my new role as only the second President and CEO Saga has ever known. We have an elite group of leaders and staff. I have often said you don’t have to be on all the time, only when it’s time. The time is right now for all of us to step up and shine for our customers, our listeners, our employees and our shareholders. As we embark on this ongoing adventure that is Saga, I would like to thank Warren Lada and the Saga Board of Directors for this opportunity.”

Also announced today is the promotion of Wayne Leland from President and General Manager of the Company’s radio stations in Norfolk, VA to Senior Vice President/Operations for Saga effective January 3, 2023. Wayne commented “To become the new Senior Vice President/Operations for Saga is a dream come true. I look forward to working with Chris, our corporate staff, our market managers and all of Saga’s staff to continue Saga’s journey into the future.”

Warren Lada, Interim President and CEO, said “Chris Forgy stood out from all the others considered for the President and CEO role. His leadership will provide an opportunity to bring new ideas and change to Saga. Saga’s core values, performance standards and culture will remain as the foundation to our success. Also, promoting Saga veteran Wayne Leland provides a smooth transition and an opportunity to explore and implement strategic operational changes to enhance Saga’s ongoing performance.”