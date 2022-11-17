Nominations Open for 2023 NAB Tech Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters is now accepting nominations for the 2023 NAB Technology Awards.

The awards will be presented during the 2023 NAB Show in mid-April 2023 and honors contributions in digital leadership, broadcast engineering and technology innovation.

The honors include:

The NAB Digital Leadership Award , which honors an individual at a broadcast station, group or network who had a significant role in transforming a traditional broadcast business into a successful digital media platform in a measurable way.

, which honors an individual at a broadcast station, group or network who had a significant role in transforming a traditional broadcast business into a successful digital media platform in a measurable way. Two Engineering Achievement Awards will be presented to individuals for their outstanding accomplishment in the radio and television broadcast industries.

will be presented to individuals for their outstanding accomplishment in the radio and television broadcast industries. The Technology Innovation Award will be presented to an organization for advanced research and development projects in communications technologies; those advances must demonstrate significant merit, be exhibited at an NAB Show and not yet commercialized.

“The NAB Technology Awards celebrate groundbreaking advancements in broadcasting and highlight pioneering insights that are pushing our industry forward,” Sam Matheny, the NAB’s executive vice president and chief technology officer, said in a statement. “We look forward to presenting these prestigious awards as we commemorate 100 years of technological innovation and evolution at the 2023 NAB Show.”

The nomination forms are available online HERE, and must be submitted by Monday, January 9, 2023.