VSiN, Gow Media Ink Content Deal

Sports betting network VSiN and Gow Media have announced a new distribution deal that greatly expands VSiN’s radio broadcast network.

Starting in January, VSiN’s audio content will replace SportsGrid content on all of Gow’s SportMap radio stations.

“With these additional radio affiliates, VSiN sports betting content will air on more than 300 radio stations across the country, including both long form betting shows and Action Updates,” a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The deal will make VSiN the largest sports betting radio network and one of the most-widely distributed sports radio networks in the country.

“We are thrilled to be working with VSiN,” David Gow, the chief executive officer of Gow Media, said in a statement. “VSiN has set the standard for sports gambling content. Through this content distribution deal, we will bring together some of the most influential personalities in sports radio to entertain and inform our combined audiences.”

“David Gow has created a powerhouse in the U.S. radio industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to be his choice to deliver real-time sports betting news, analysis and insights to the growing SportsMap radio audience,” Brian Musberger, the founder and chief executive at VSiN, said. “This expanded distribution is a testament to VSiN’s commitment to delivering superior sports betting content. Over the past five years, VSiN has established itself as a leading voice in this space, and now as the largest national sports betting network, we will bring our unique brand of sports wagering content to more fans than ever before.”

The deal takes effect on January 9, 2023.

In addition to VSiN’s sports radio shows, the company also produces more than a dozen sports betting podcasts. VSiN was acquired by DraftKings last year.