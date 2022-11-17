WMMR Raises $1 Million for Hunger Relief

Beasley Media Group’s WMMR (93.3 FM) raised over $1 million and 2.8 million pounds of food for a local hunger relief organization.

Proceeds from the station’s 25th annual Preston & Steve Camp Out for Hunger will go to benefit Philabundance, the Delaware Valley’s largest hunger relief organization.

The charity initiative started Monday, November 7 and lasted through the weekday when WMMR morning show hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison camped in front of Xfinity Live! within the Wells Fargo Center Complex in south Philadelphia.

Dozens of local and national celebrities, performers, and athletes were either on hand, or participated virtually this year to lend their support, including Chef Robert Irvine, Philadelphia native G. Love, Senator Chris Koons, Jeopardy! Champion Ryan Long, Hollywood Film Composer and Director Michael Giacchino, Director Zack Snyder, NBC Sports Philadelphia anchor Michael Barkann, Philadelphia Eagles Linebacker Haasan Reddick, Philadelphia 76ers Forward Tobias Harris, Philadelphia Flyers Joel Farabee, Scott Laughton, Tony DeAngelo and the Flyers play-by-play announcer Jim Jackson, WWE Superstar Drew Gulak, the band Starcrawler, local TV personalities Mike Jerrick, Alex Holley, Jenna Meissner, and Monica Cryan.

The event also featured a reunion of WPLY (100.3 FM, Y100) staff, which started the event in 1998.